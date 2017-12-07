Best smartphone deals on Flipkart and Amazon

The biggest but last shopping season of 2017 is finally here. Most online retailers have announced heavy offers and discounts to celebrate this Christmas and New Year. There are a handful of deals exclusively for smartphones waiting for you.

Here are the best smartphone offers from Amazon and Flipkart.

Save big: Best discount deals on Apple iPhones

Biggest sale season of Amazon and Flipkart is not yet over. We are just a few days away from Christmas and New Year, and year-ending sale offers from Amazon and Flipkart are here. Check out some of the best discount offers on smartphones.

 1. Apple iPhone 8 (64GB)

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB)

M.R.P.: Rs 64,000.00 | Price: Rs 58,880.00

  • 2GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimension: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera
  • Li-Ion 1,960 mAh battery

2. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

M.R.P.: Rs 49,000.00 | Sale: Rs 39,999.00

  • 32GB internal memory
  • Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
  • 12 MP primary camera
  • 7 MP secondary camera
  • Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery

3. Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)

M.R.P.: 40,000.00 | Price: 32,999.00

  • 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Size: 4.7 inches
  • Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 5MP front facing camera
  • 1715mAH lithium-ion battery

4. Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

M.R.P.: 26,000.00 | Sale: 17,999.00

  • 2 GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
  • Size: 4 inches
  • Dimension: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 1624mAH lithium-ion battery

Exciting discount offers on other smartphones

5. Huawei Honor 8 (32GB)

Huawei Honor 8

M.R.P.: 29,999.00 | Price: 17,799.00

  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Size: 5.2 inches
  • Dimension: 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm
  • 12MP dual primary camera
  • 8MP front facing camera
  • Li-Po 3000 mAh battery

6. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (64GB)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (64GB)

M.R.P.: 22,300.00 | Price: 19,900.00

  • 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • Size: 5.5 inches
  • Dimension: 152.5 x 74.8 x 8 mm
  • 13MP primary camera
  • 13MP front facing camera mbm 
  • 3600mAH lithium-ion battery

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (32GB)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (32GB)

M.R.P.: 19,150.00 | Price: 16,900.00

  • 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Size: 5.7 inches
  • Dimension: 156.7 x 78.8 x 8.1 mm
  • 13MP primary camera
  • 13MP front facing camera
  • OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB)

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB)

M.R.P.: 16,999.00 | Sale: 14,999.00

  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • Size: 6.44 inches
  • Dimension: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm
  • 12MP primary camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery

9. Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB)

Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB)

M.R.P.: 10,999.00 | Sale: 8,999.00

  • 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
  • Size: 5.2 inches
  • Dimension: 147.9 x 73.7 x 9 mm
  • 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

10. Motorola Moto X4 (64GB)

Motorola Moto X4 (64GB)

M.R.P.: 22,999.00 | Sale: 20,999.00

  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • Size: 5.2 inches
  • Dimension: 148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm
  • 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera
  • 16MP front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery