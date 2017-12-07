The biggest but last shopping season of 2017 is finally here. Most online retailers have announced heavy offers and discounts to celebrate this Christmas and New Year. There are a handful of deals exclusively for smartphones waiting for you.
Here are the best smartphone offers from Amazon and Flipkart.
Save big: Best discount deals on Apple iPhones
Biggest sale season of Amazon and Flipkart is not yet over. We are just a few days away from Christmas and New Year, and year-ending sale offers from Amazon and Flipkart are here. Check out some of the best discount offers on smartphones.
1. Apple iPhone 8 (64GB)
M.R.P.: Rs 64,000.00 | Price: Rs 58,880.00
- 2GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimension: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
- 12MP primary camera
- 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera
- Li-Ion 1,960 mAh battery
2. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)
M.R.P.: Rs 49,000.00 | Sale: Rs 39,999.00
- 32GB internal memory
- Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
- 12 MP primary camera
- 7 MP secondary camera
- Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery
3. Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)
M.R.P.: 40,000.00 | Price: 32,999.00
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- Size: 4.7 inches
- Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
- 12MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera
- 1715mAH lithium-ion battery
4. Apple iPhone SE (32GB)
M.R.P.: 26,000.00 | Sale: 17,999.00
- 2 GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- Size: 4 inches
- Dimension: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
- 12MP primary camera
- 1624mAH lithium-ion battery
Exciting discount offers on other smartphones
5. Huawei Honor 8 (32GB)
M.R.P.: 29,999.00 | Price: 17,799.00
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- Size: 5.2 inches
- Dimension: 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm
- 12MP dual primary camera
- 8MP front facing camera
- Li-Po 3000 mAh battery
6. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (64GB)
M.R.P.: 22,300.00 | Price: 19,900.00
- 3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Size: 5.5 inches
- Dimension: 152.5 x 74.8 x 8 mm
- 13MP primary camera
- 13MP front facing camera mbm
- 3600mAH lithium-ion battery
7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (32GB)
M.R.P.: 19,150.00 | Price: 16,900.00
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- Size: 5.7 inches
- Dimension: 156.7 x 78.8 x 8.1 mm
- 13MP primary camera
- 13MP front facing camera
- OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB)
M.R.P.: 16,999.00 | Sale: 14,999.00
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Size: 6.44 inches
- Dimension: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm
- 12MP primary camera
- 5MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery
9. Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB)
M.R.P.: 10,999.00 | Sale: 8,999.00
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- Size: 5.2 inches
- Dimension: 147.9 x 73.7 x 9 mm
- 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
10. Motorola Moto X4 (64GB)
M.R.P.: 22,999.00 | Sale: 20,999.00
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Size: 5.2 inches
- Dimension: 148.4 x 73.4 x 8 mm
- 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery