The biggest but last shopping season of 2017 is finally here. Most online retailers have announced heavy offers and discounts to celebrate this Christmas and New Year. There are a handful of deals exclusively for smartphones waiting for you.

Here are the best smartphone offers from Amazon and Flipkart.

Save big: Best discount deals on Apple iPhones

Biggest sale season of Amazon and Flipkart is not yet over. We are just a few days away from Christmas and New Year, and year-ending sale offers from Amazon and Flipkart are here. Check out some of the best discount offers on smartphones.

1. Apple iPhone 8 (64GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: Rs 64,000.00 | Price: Rs 58,880.00

2GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Size: 4.7 inches

Dimension: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

12MP primary camera

7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera

Li-Ion 1,960 mAh battery

2. Apple iPhone 7 (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: Rs 49,000.00 | Sale: Rs 39,999.00

32GB internal memory

Size: 4.7 inches

Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm

12 MP primary camera

7 MP secondary camera

Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery

3. Apple iPhone 6s (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 40,000.00 | Price: 32,999.00

2GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

Size: 4.7 inches

Dimension: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm

12MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera

1715mAH lithium-ion battery

4. Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 26,000.00 | Sale: 17,999.00

2 GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

Size: 4 inches

Dimension: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm

12MP primary camera

1624mAH lithium-ion battery

Exciting discount offers on other smartphones

5. Huawei Honor 8 (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 29,999.00 | Price: 17,799.00

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

Size: 5.2 inches

Dimension: 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm

12MP dual primary camera

8MP front facing camera

Li-Po 3000 mAh battery

6. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro (64GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 22,300.00 | Price: 19,900.00

3GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Size: 5.5 inches

Dimension: 152.5 x 74.8 x 8 mm

13MP primary camera

13MP front facing camera mbm

3600mAH lithium-ion battery

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 19,150.00 | Price: 16,900.00

4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

Size: 5.7 inches

Dimension: 156.7 x 78.8 x 8.1 mm

13MP primary camera

13MP front facing camera

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

8. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (64GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 16,999.00 | Sale: 14,999.00

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Size: 6.44 inches

Dimension: 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm

12MP primary camera

5MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery

9. Lenovo K8 Plus (32GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 10,999.00 | Sale: 8,999.00

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

Size: 5.2 inches

Dimension: 147.9 x 73.7 x 9 mm

13MP + 5MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

10. Motorola Moto X4 (64GB)

BUY NOW

M.R.P.: 22,999.00 | Sale: 20,999.00