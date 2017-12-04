In order to beat the blues in sales in the last month of the year, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly offering cash discounts on selected models. Media reports suggest India's largest carmaker is offering discounts ranging from Rs 30,000-40,000.

Maruti Suzuki offers a discount on modes like Alto, Wagon R, Swift and Ertiga. The entry-level hatchback is up for grabs with a discount of up to Rs 35,000, reports Economic Times. The company is reportedly offering Rs 30,000 discount on Swift as well. On Ertiga diesel variants, Maruti Suzuki has doubled the discount to Rs 40,000, the report adds. The discounts are depending on the location and variants.

Maruti Suzuki has posted robust growth in domestic volume sales in November 2017. The company has sold a total of 1,54,600 units in November 2017, growing 14.1 percent over the same period of last year. This includes 1,45,300 units in the domestic market and 9,300 units of exports.

Having said that, the sales of Maruti Suzuki's mini cars-- Alto and WagonR reported de-growth in November 2017. The carmaker posted a fall of 1.8 percent to 38,204 units against 38,886 units in the same period last year. This might have prompted Maruti Suzuki to offer discounts on entry-level cars.

Similarly, Tata Motors has also announced a year-end offer to its selected car models. As per Tata Motors' press brief, the company is offering savings up to Rs 26,000 on the Tiago hatchback purchase. The Tigor compact sedan is offered with savings up to Rs 32,000 and Zest with Rs 68,000. Among the bigger vehicles, the Hexa is offered with savings up to Rs 78,000. The highest benefit is for Safari Storme purchase. The SUV can be bought for discounts of Rs 1 lakh in December.