Mollywood faced a huge loss when versatile actor Kalabhavan Mani breathed his last on March 6, 2016. Now, exactly a year after his demise, people in Kerala still believe that an actor like Mani cannot be replaced by anyone.

On Monday, many celebrities, including Mohanlal, Jayaram, Suraj Venjarumoodu and Dileep, who have shared screenspace with the late actor, remembered Mani on his first death anniversary. Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Krishna Prabha and Kishor Satya also paid tribute to Mani via their social media pages.

Mani, who had made a mark in all the South Indian language movies, was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi. However, his family and friends suspect foul play behind his sudden demise, and the mystery behind the death of the 45-year-old comedian and villain has still not been solved by investigators. Meanwhile, the family members, including Mani's brother RLV Ramakrishnan, wife Nimmy and daughter Sreelakshmy, went on a three-day fast on Saturday to seek swifter action in the case.

A few days after the death of Mani, the viscera report submitted by the Regional Chemical Examiner's Laboratory at Kakkanad, Kochi, had confirmed the presence of the pesticide Chlorpyrifos as well as methanol and ethanol in the actor's body, and it is believed that the substances were added to beer to increase the concentration of the spurious alcohol. Though his friends were questioned as part of the investigation, the police haven't yet got any clue in solving the case.

Check out how celebrities remember Kalabhavan Mani on his first death anniversary:

