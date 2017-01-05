It's been a year since Chris Gayle's infamous "Don't Blush Baby" comment to then channel 10 host Mel McLaughlin. And this year the West Indian cricketer took things to another level after he posted a video on social media telling Australians to "lighten the phuck up."

Also read: World Cricket schedule 2017

During that interview, which took place exactly a year ago after a Melbourne Renegade match in which Gayle had just played, he asked McLaughlin if she would be interested in getting a drink and followed that up with the infamous "don't blush baby" comment.

Cricket Australia fined the bit hitting cricketer $10,000 and later Melbourne Renegades CEO Stuart Coventry apologised to McLaughlin in a statement that read:

"Chris's comments were completely inappropriate and disrespectful".

Later Chris Gayle also apologised saying that he meant no disrespect and meant it as a joke.

"There wasn't anything at all meant to be disrespectful or offensive to Mel and if she felt that way I'm really sorry for that. There wasn't any harm meant in that particular way to any particular person like that. It was a simple joke, the game was going on. Entertainment, things get out of proportion but these things do happen" the Guardian quoted Gayle as saying.

To mark the 1-year anniversary of his infamous comment, Chris Gayle posted a tweet which read: "4th jan officially 1 year anniversary #DontBlushBaby - Australia lighten the phuck up!!!"

Check out the tweet that Chris Gayle posted