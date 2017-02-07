The makers of Yarivan (Yaarivan), which will be released in Telugu as Veedevadu, have released the first look posters of both the version. What's more, two people stand to win a trip to Goa by guessing the hero.

Not much is known about the cast and crew of Yarivan and Veedevadu. The posters show the back of a guy with a gun in his right hand. Words like fighter, murderer, player, villain, prisoner, lier, killer, hunter, baiter, skater, loser, gambler, lover and traiter are written all over the poster. The identity of the hero will be revealed on February 14. The movie will be released in April.

Actor Arya released the first look of Yarivan on his Twitter and asked his followers to guess the hero. "Guess the hero! ?? Clue: Bollywood Superstar in a straight Tamil film #Yarivan Releasing this summer - April 2017 Happy to launch the FL "

Two hours later Arya dropped another clue saying the hero is also a cricketer. He tweeted: "Still Guessing the hero? Better clue: My friend,Bollywood Star,Great cricketer #Yaarivan?? #April2017!!! Good luck buddy "

Akhil Akkineni took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning to release the first look of Veedevadu. The young actor tweeted the poster and asked his followers to identify the hero of the film. He tweeted: "#Veedevadu?? Take a guess who ?? Hint: He's my team mate..... wishing my buddy all the very best! Rock on Releasing this summer - April 2017."

The makers of Yarivan is serving up a chance to win a trip to Goa by guessing the hero. They posted the first look of the film on its Twitter handle and wrote: "Guess the hero & stand a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Goa for 2 people! #Yaarivan Releasing this summer - April 2017."

Arya and Akhil Akkineni have received good response from their followers. Sachin Joshi and Sudheer Babu, who have featured in Hindi films and are also cricket players, are high on the guess list. However, many Tamil fans second guess the hero to be John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, Madhvan or Arjun Rampal. But none of them are cricketers.

It is really a unique promotion strategy from the Yarivan team. The posters are doing the rounds on the social networking sites. However, the viewers have to wait till Valentine's Day to know the identity of the hero.

