Yamudu 3, the dubbed version of Suriya's Singam 3 (Si3/S3), has made better collection than Om Namo Venkatesaya (ONV) at Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box offices in the first weekend.

Tamil actor Suriya has a huge fan following in the Telugu speaking states and his latest movie Yamudu 3 came with huge hype and promotions. On the other hand, Om Namo Venkatesaya had also received good publicity and trade experts predicted that it would take lead at the box office. The Suriya starrer got more screens than the Nagarjuna starrer.

Yamudu 3 opened to a decent response on February 9. The movie collected Rs 4.80 crore at the AP/T box offices on the first day and fetched Rs 3.39 crore for the distributors. The film garnered positive talk and the strong word of mouth helped the flick to go from strength to strength in the next three days.

Yamudu 3 is estimated to have collected Rs 19 crore at the AP/T box offices in the four-day-extended first weekend. The Hari-directed action thriller has earned Rs 14.50 crore for the distributors, who shelled out Rs 20.3 crore for the theatrical rights in both states. The movie has recovered 71.42 percent of the investments for the AP/T distributors in four days.

On other hand, the Nagarjuna starrer was released in theatres on February 10, a day after Yamudu 3 hit the screens. The movie opened to an average response. Om Namo Venkatesaya collected Rs 3.30 crore gross at the AP/T box offices on its first day. The film earned Rs 2.05 crore for the distributors on the opening day.

The K Raghavendra Rao-directed devotional biopic garnered positive talk, but the word of mouth failed to boost the collection on the following days. Om Namo Venkatesaya is estimated to have collected Rs 8 crore at the AP/T box offices in the first weekend and the film earned Rs 5.03 crore for the distributors, who shelled out Rs 24.65 crore for theatrical rights.

Here are the details of the area-wise earnings of Yamudu 3 and Om Namo Venkatesaya. These are estimated numbers and may vary with the figures released by makers/distributors. All numbers are in Rs and crore.