Bollywood's heartthrob Yami Gautam, who convincingly portrayed her role of a visually challenged girl in Rakesh Roshan's Kaabil (2017) alongside Hrithik Roshan, has graced the January 2018 issue of Maxim magazine and is steaming up the internet with her sizzling pictures from her boldest photoshoot ever.

Yami, who has always managed to skip the heartbeats of millions of her fans with just a smile, was seen posing in a blue coat over a lacy bralette for the cover picture of the magazine.

Yami, who is known for her girl-next-door image, oozes hotness and mesmerizes her fans in the sensuous avatar.

The gorgeous actress made her Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012, has been winning hearts with her acting talent and her charming looks.

In 2016, Yami was in the news for her rumoured love affair with her Sanam Re co-star Pulkit Samrat which grabbed several eyeballs in the tinsel town. Pulkit Samrat's estranged wife and Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira had accused Yami of being a reason for her separation with Pulkit and called her as a home-breaker.

Last year, the actress took to her Facebook handle to pen down an open letter involving Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut, talking about how people are making the fight a gender issue.

"I am no legal expert. And I am not privy to the details of the case. I know what has been reported in the media, and I am all for good, honest reporting. However, somehow, the tussle has turned into a gender war, with a certain faction of the society having already declared the man guilty. People have presumed that since he is a man, he must be the guilty party, since that is how it has always been. Men have oppressed women in one way or another for centuries, and it's being presumed that it is the same in this case, too," reads an excerpt from her open letter.

On the work front, Yami will now be seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role.