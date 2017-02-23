Vijay Antony, who has earned the status of 'hit machine' of low-budget films, has collaborated with Jeeva Shankar for Yaman or Yeman. The duo has earlier delivered a successful film in the form of Naan. The latest movie is a political thriller, in which Mia George plays the role of the female lead.

Thiagarajan will be seen in an important role in Yaman, which also has Sangili Murugan, Charlie, Swaminathan and others are in the cast. Vijay Antony himself has composed the music and Yem Mela Kai Vacha Gaali song has impressed the audience. The director has taken additional responsibility of cinematography department, while Veera Senthil Raj has edited the flick.

Yeman tells the story of an ordinary man, who tries to attain power in politics. Thiagarajan is the political mastermind named Karunakaran in the film, but it has no reference to the present-day politics of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Antony has done the role of Tamilarasan, an ordinary man, whose journey in politics is narrated with a lot of twists in the flick. Yaman also tries to show the interesting developments in the background of politics. How key decisions play important roles in deciding consequences of some issues will be narrated in about two-odd hours.

The Tamil film has garnered a lot of good pre-release talk. Will Yaman live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in their own words below: