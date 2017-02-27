Vijay Antony seems to have a winner in hand in the form of Yaman. His dream run as an actor has continued with his latest film, which has performed well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Yaman (Yeman) movie review

"#Yaman is @vijayantony's hat trick Hit after #Pichaikkaran & #Saithan . Good opening weekend. Cheers @LycaProductions @mrsvijayantony. [sic]" leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai tweeted about the film's success.

The film was released in over 350 screens on February 24. The movie opened to fairly positive reviews and has done a good business in the state. In the three-day first weekend, Yaman has made over Rs 5.5 crore, say trade reports.

In Chennai box office, Yaman has raked in Rs 1.05 in the first weekend. The good response to the film is likely to benefit the movie big time as the screen count is expected to increase on weekdays.

Yaman had a solo release and with the lack of competitors, Vijay Antony's film enjoyed good footfalls over the weekend.

In the recent times, Vijay Antony's films like Pichaikkaran and Saithan struck gold at the box office. His India Pakistan and Naan were also received well by the viewers.

Coming to Yaman, it is a political thriller, which reunited Vijay Antony and Jeeva Shankar, who had earlier collaborated with him in Naan. The gripping story backed by regular commercial ingredients has impressed the audience.

The Lyca Productions' venture has Mia George. Veteran actor Thiagarajan has done an important role in the Tamil flick.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]