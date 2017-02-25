Vijay Antony's much-hyped Yaman aka Yeman has opened to fairly positive reviews. The Tamil movie was released on Friday, February 24, on the occasion of the Shivaratri festival and did decent business on its first day at the box office.

According to trade reports, the teaser and other promotional material had evoked curiosity among the audience about Yaman. Also, Vijay Antony has delivered a series of hits in the recent past. As a result, the movie got a decent opening.

The advance booking had given indications that the movie would draw viewers into the theatres on the opening day. The morning shows enjoyed good occupancy rates at prime centres and the audience turnout was also good in evening shows for the newly-released film in Chennai.

Early estimates coming from trade experts say that Yaman raked in over Rs 1.8 crore on the first day at the box office. In Chennai, the movie collected around Rs 35 lakh.

Yaman is a political thriller in which Vijay Antony plays the role of an ordinary man, who becomes a big name in politics. A situation forces him to own up to a crime done by someone else and this incident lays the foundation stone for his political entry.

Yaman has been written and directed by Jeeva Shankar and produced by A Subaskaran and Fatima Vijay Antony under the banners, Lyca Productions and Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Vijay Antony has composed the music while Jeeva Shankar and Veera Senthil Raj handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

Vijay Antony and Miya George play the lead roles in Yaman, which also stars Thiagarajan, Sangili Murugan, G Marimuthu, Charle, Prinz Nithik and Swaminathan.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]