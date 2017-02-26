Vijay Antony's latest Telugu movie Yaman has released in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday. The film has received mixed verdict and average ratings from the Telugu critics.

Yaman is a political thriller film, which has been written and directed by Jeeva Shankar. Devarkonda Gandhi (Vijay Antony) is an idealistic man, who is in run for the MLA seat. His political opponent gets him killed, while Gandhi's widow commits suicide leaving behind their baby son Ashok Chakravarthy (Vijay Antony). How Ashok avenges his father's death forms the crux of the story of the film.

The critics say that Vijay Antony has decent performance, which is the main highlight of Yaman. Mia George, Thiagarajan, Sangili Murugan, Charle, G Marimuthu, Jayakumar, Prinz Nithik and Swaminathan have also done justice to their respective roles and their performances are assets of the movie.

The critics say add Yaman has an interesting script, but its sluggish narration tests the patience of the viewers. The movie has decent production values and Vijay Antony's music and Jeeva Shankar's camera work are the attractions on the technical front. The film has been rated an average of 2.62 out of 5 stars. Continue to read Yaman Telugu critics' review roundup:

123 Telugu Rating: 3

Yaman is an interesting concept of a political game that is played out between different characters. It holds the viewer's interest around how Vijay Antony goes about handling the crunch situations around him and takes advantage of the mind-games. If you ignore the slow pace of the film, Yaman merits a decent one-time watch.

AP Herald Rating: 2.25

Vijay Antony has done the role of Tamilarasan, an ordinary man in the movie whose journey in politics filled with twists and turns and Yaman also tries to show the interesting developments in the background of politics. How key decisions play important roles in deciding consequences of some issues will be narrated in about two odd hours. Few may think it is an usual political drama with different ending, but the movie is a good movie to be watched this weekend.

India Glitz Rating: 2.5

For those of you who have the patience as well as the inclination to watch machinations that go behind the screens in the field of politics, watch 'Yaman' as you are sure to like it.

Tupaki Rating: 2.75

First things first, 'Yaman' is a Political Thriller. It shows the gradual rise of an Common Man in Politics and how he scaled new heights overcoming all the odds. The mindset and working style of politicians have been presented in a realistic manner. This Vijay Antony-starrer, however, failed to be a gripping thriller due to lethargic pace and lack of ample thrilling moments.