Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has temporarily discontinued its motorcycle -- the R3 -- in India. The Yamaha R3 has been removed from the India website and the new upgraded version of the motorcycle is expected to be launched later this year.

Yamaha was selling the BS-III compliant R3 models in the country and that perhaps is the reason why it has now been removed from India. The Supreme Court banned the sales of BS-III models in the country from April 1.

A report of IndianAutosBlog says that the website will soon be updated with the latest BS-IV R3 model and the same has been confirmed by the representative of the company. The updated R3 is now rumoured to come by June this year.

In its new avatar, the capable motorcycle of Yamaha will be upgraded to BS-IV standard and is also expected to get minor cosmetic upgrades, such as new body graphics and body paint options.

Powering the new R3 will be the same twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 321cc engine that develops 41.4bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of torque at 9,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. YZF-R3 is 2090mm long, 720mm wide, 1135mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1380mm. The module offers a ground clearance of 160mm and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres. YZF-R3 is sold in India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units from the company's manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

In terms of pricing, the new upgraded version is expected to be slightly higher priced than the discontinued version. In India, Yamaha R3 competes against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. In India, Yamaha has already updated its models like FZ-S FI, FZ FI, Fazer FI and Fascino.

Source: IAB