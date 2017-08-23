When Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha suspended the sales of its YZF-R3 in India to make it BS-IV compliant, stringent emission norms in India, there were indications the model would make it back to the market although the company did not provide any timeframe.

Now a report of BikeAdvice, citing Roy Kurian, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha India claims that the updated Yamaha YZF-R3 will be launched in India very soon or to be more precise, in three months. In its new avatar, the capable motorcycle of Yamaha will be upgraded to BS-IV standard and is also expected to get minor cosmetic upgrades, such as new body graphics and body paint options.

Powering the new R3 will be the same twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 321cc engine that develops 41.4bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of torque at 9,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. These figures are unlikely to change on the BS-IV compliant model. YZF-R3, which is sold in India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units may also get ABS as optional in the updated version. YZF-R3 is 2090mm long, 720mm wide, 1135mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1380mm. It offers a ground clearance of 160mm and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres.

Yamaha R3, which competes against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in India, may see a slight hike in prices in the new version. Previous reports had said that the dealerships of Yamaha continue to accept the bookings for the YZF-R3.

Source: BikeAdvice