India Yamaha Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, is reportedly planning to launch the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and the YZF-R3 with ABS at the Auto Expo 2018 in February.

Though the company has not divulged any information on the product launch plan, a report in Times of India claims Yamaha is planning to launch updated models at India's biennial auto show in New Delhi.

The new version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 was recently spotted testing in India and it sported a design that is in line with the new R15 launched in Indonesia in January 2017. However, the test mules sighted in India had regular front suspension in place of the premium upside-down (USD) front forks seen in the Indonesia-spec. Looks like the omission of the USD forks in the front would help India Yamaha Motor keep the price of the newer version in check.

The rest of the design is similar to the Indonesia-spec two-wheeler. The motorcycle comes with an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes. The highlight of the new model will be a new heart. The supersport bike will be powered by a new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. The new mill will develop 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. The mill will come mated to a six-speed transmission and it will be equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts.

Indian Yamaha Motor pulled the plug on YZF-R3 earlier this year when BS-IV emission norm came into effect. The updated Yamaha YZF-R3 will be launched at the show and the model will be equipped with Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) this time. Apart from the obvious upgrade to BS-IV standard, the motorcycle is also expected to get minor cosmetic upgrades, such as new body graphics and body paint options.

