After months of speculation and uncertainty over the launch of the new version of Yamaha YZF-R15, a test mule of the motorcycle was spotted in Delhi on Monday, October 30.

The motorcycle is expected to get the name YZF-R15 Version 3.0, in line with the previous version's naming pattern. Its market launch is expected in early 2018, most probably at the Auto Expo 2018.

The motorcycle spotted comes with a design that is in line with the new R15 launched in Indonesia in January.

However, it comes with regular front suspension in place of the premium upside-down (USD) front forks seen in the Indonesia-spec.

It looks like the omission of the USD forks up front will help India Yamaha Motor keep the newer version's price in check.

The rest of the design is identical to the Indonesia-spec two-wheeler. The motorcycle comes with an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes.

The new headlamps cluster incorporates split full-LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The new R15 also gets a new heart. The motorcycle is powered by a new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill.

The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm.

The power of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has gone up by 3bhp from the outgoing model. The same power plant is expected in the India-spec model.

The mill is mated to six-speed transmission and is now equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts. Braking is taken care of by a 282mm disc up front and a 240mm disc in the rear. The R15 V3.0's instrument cluster is fully digital.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 is expected to cost more than the newly-launched FZ25, which is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.