Japanese automaker Yamaha unveiled YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in January in a star studded event held at Indonesia. Movistar Yamaha riders Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales pulled the wraps off the new version of the popular 150cc fully faired motorcycle. But those waiting to get their hands on the R15 Version 3.0 will have to wait longer.

India Yamaha Motor is reportedly happy with the sales performance of YZF-R15 V2.0 and YZF-R15 S on sale in India. Since there is enough demand for both the R15 variants on sale, the company isn't really focusing on getting the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 very soon, reports Bikewale. Instead, the company may wait for demand of the current R15 to slowly decrease in due course of time.

Yamaha enthusiast need not to worry since this process is expected in next six months. In that case, YZF-R15 Version 3.0's India launch can be expected during the festive season of 2017.

Yamaha has given the new R15 an aggressive design highlighted with new front. The headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The fairing and the fuel tank is also more edgy this time, giving the bike a more athletic stance.

The highlight of the new version is the all new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of 149cc mill. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8500rpm. Compared to the current R15 on sale, the power has gone up by 3bhp.

YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is equipped with slipper clutch, fully digital instrument cluster, upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear.

The new version of R15 is also expected to cost more than the newly launched FZ25, which is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Source: Bikewale