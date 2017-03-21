Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha had unveiled the new version of its popular 150cc super sport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in Indonesia in January. The motorcycle will enter Indonesian market in March while the India launch will take place in the second half of this year.

The original R15 was launched in India in the last decade and the company has launched R15 Version 2.0 in 2011. Both iterations, with an edgy design, have become a hit among the biking enthusiasts. That also makes the R15 Version 3.0 one of the most anticipated motorcycle of the year in India.

In line with the previous avatars, the new R15 features an aggressive design. The headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The fairing and the fuel tank is also more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The motorcycle measures 1,990mm in length, 725mm in width and 1,135mm in height. This means the new version is 30mm longer, 55mm wider and 65mm taller than the current version. The wheelbase has come down from 1,345mm to 1,325mm which should make the bike feel more agile.

But what makes the motorcycle stand out is the powerhouse. New model is powered by an all new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8500rpm mated to six-speed transmission. Power of YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has gone up by 3bhp over the outgoing model. This also translates the new Yamaha bike as one of the powerful 150cc bike in the world.

The R15 Version 3.0 also boasts of new features such as slipper clutch that will minimise the effects of engine braking under aggressive downshifts. Yamaha employed upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear. The R15 V3.0's instrument cluster is fully digital.