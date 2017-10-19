Yamaha enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new YZF-R15, which is expected to be called R15 Version 3.0 in India in line with the previous naming pattern. The arrival of the new YZF-R15 here was expected by the end of this year. However, emerging reports indicate prospective buyers will have to wait for more.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15's India launch may happen only in mid-2018, MotorOctane reports. The publication also claims that India Yamaha Motor will showcase the bike at Auto Expo 2018.

Yamaha had unveiled the new version of its popular 150cc supersport motorcycle, YZF-R15 Version 3.0, in Indonesia in January. The motorcycle comes with an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes. The new headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The highlight in the new R15 is its engine. The supersport motorcycle gets a new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. Power of YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has gone up by 3bhp to the outgoing model. The numbers indicate that the new Yamaha bike will be one of the powerful 150cc bikes in the world.

The six-speed transmission remains the same, however, it is now equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts. Yamaha employed upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear. The R15 V3.0's instrument cluster is fully digital.

The motorcycle measures 1,990mm in length, 725mm in width and 1,135mm in height. This means the new version is 30mm longer, 55mm wider and 65mm taller than the current version. The wheelbase has come down from 1,345mm to 1,325mm which should make the bike feel agiler.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 is expected to cost more than the newly launched FZ25, which is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Source: MotorOctane