Yamaha YZF-R15 is one of the popular smaller capacity affordable supersport bikes not just in India but also in many foreign markets. It was first launched in India in the last decade and made a huge fan follow up. In 2011, Yamaha launched R15 Version 2.0 with a more edgy design and it has also become a hit among biking enthusiasts. After five years, Yamaha has unveiled the new R15 Version 3.0 with changes not only on the looks, but also on the equipments and engine.

Yamaha launched the new YZF-R15 in Indonesia on January 23. The motorcycle is expected reach Indian shores soon. Here are the top facts you need to know about the YZF-R15 Version 3.0.

Edgy Design- New R15 features an aggressive design. The headlamps cluster incorporates split full LED headlights separated by an air intake. The fairing and the fuel tank is also more edgy this time, giving the bike a more athletic stance.

New heart- The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is powered by an all new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of 149cc mill. The new mill develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8500rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

Increase in power- Compared to the current R15 on sale, power of YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has gone up by 3bhp. This also translates the new Yamaha bike is one of the powerful 150cc bike in the world.

New features- YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is equipped with slipper clutch. It will minimize the effects of engine braking under aggressive downshifts. Yamaha employed upside down forks up front and mono suspension at the rear. Braking is taken care of by 282mm disc up front and 240mm disc at the rear. The R15 V3.0's instrument cluster is a fully digital affair.