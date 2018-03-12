Among the 150cc supersport motorcycles, Yamaha YZF-R15 is one of the hot selling models in India in the past few years. But, Suzuki Motorcycle India challenged the supremacy of Yamaha in 2015 with the launch of Gixxer SF.

The 150cc full-faired biking segment of India soon saw a contest between Yamaha YZF-R15 and Suzuki Gixxer SF. To spice up the competition, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) launched the new version, YZF-R15 V 3.0 at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. Suzuki was quick to respond to it by launching 2018 Gixxer SF range at the beginning of March.

Are you confused between the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF? We will help you to choose the right one.

R15 V 3.0 vs Gixxer SF - Design

The new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a sharper design than previous models. The headlamps cluster incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The design of muscular tank and fairing and edgy tail with LED lights are borrowed from its track sibling R1. Overall, the design is a great improvement from the YZF-R15 Version 2.0.

The 2018 Suzuki Gixxer SF, on the other hand, comes with the same design of the previous version. The only update is the color schemes. Having said that, Gixxer SF's design is not outdated. It still has the proper supersport bike stance. The only problem with the Gixxer SF is that it lacks the drama in design which its rival has in plenty.

R15 V 3.0 vs Gixxer SF - Engine and transmission

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is powered by a new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve fuel-injected engine that produces 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm. It comes mated to a six-speed transmission that also features an assist and slip clutch.

The Gixxer SF is offered in both carburetor and fuel injected versions. The 155cc single-cylinder, the air-cooled engine develops 14.5bhp of power at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm mated five-speed transmission. The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is clearly the winner here.

R15 V 3.0 vs Gixxer SF - Features

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 flaunts a fully-digital multi-function instrument cluster with a gear-shift light and a connector for USB charging. Suzuki Gixxer SF also offers full digital meter that displays gear position indicator, RPM indicator, LCD trip meter and programmable gear shift indicator among others.

R15 V 3.0 vs Gixxer SF - Cycle parts and safety

Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 continues to have the Deltabox frame. The motorcycle gets telescopic suspension upfront and mono suspension at the rear. Braking power comes from 282mm disc brake with a two-piston caliper at the front while the rear gets a smaller 220mm disc. The disappointing part is that Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) is not there.

Suzuki Gixxer SF is based on the single downtube frame it comes fitted with the telescopic front and swing arm type mono suspension at the rear. Both front and rear get disc brakes while the Gixxer SF boasts off ABS in higher spec variant.

R15 V 3.0 vs Gixxer SF - Design - Price

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 Version 3.0 for Rs 1.25 lakh. The Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced at Rs 93,032 for non-ABS version and Rs 1,00,216 for the model equipped with ABS, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.