Soon after the government of India slashed import duty on fully imported motorcycles from 75 percent to 50 percent in February 2018, premium motorcycle makers had started to pass on the benefits to customers by reducing the price. Indian Motorcycle, Ducati, BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson have already slashed prices of its CBU (Completely Built-Up) models and the latest to enter the bandwagon are Yamaha and Suzuki.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has reduced the prices of its YZF-R1 flagship superbike and MT-09 street fighter models. The former, which used to be sold for Rs 20.7, is now priced at Rs 18.1 lakh making it cheaper by Rs 2.6 lakh. The MT-09 was retailing at Rs 10.8 lakh is now priced at Rs 9.5 lakh and that sees a price cut by Rs 1.3 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Yamaha launched the 2018 version of the YZF-R1 in December last year with new color options -- Yamaha Blue and Tech Black. The motorcycle also boasts of the new Quick Shift System (QSS). 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 is powered by a 998cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that can pump out 197bhp at 13,500rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox.

2018 Yamaha MT-09 was launched in November with three color options -- Bluish Gray Solid, Deep Purplish Blue, and Matte Dark Gray. The minor changes in the new version include LED lights, new fins for the radiator, larger air scoops and new rear-view mirrors.

The MT-09 draws power from an 847cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that develops 113bhp at 10,000rpm and 87.5Nm of torque at 8,500rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission.

Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the new GSX-R1000R in May last year for Rs 22 lakh. The superbike is now priced at Rs 19.8 lakh and indicates price cut by Rs 2.2 lakh.

The GSX-R1000R is powered by a 1000cc, in-line four-cylinder engine featuring Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing from Suzuki's MotoGP race bikes. The engine churns out 199hp of power at 13,200rpm and 117.6Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. The GSX-R1000R is offered in Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black colors.