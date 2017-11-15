Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha is a brand that needs no introduction to the global auto industry. However, Yamaha failed to become top two-wheeler makers in India despite being an early bird.

The company's strategy for India was to focus on mass-market models even though there are some bigger capacity motorcycles on sale here. Now, the company is looking at bringing in bigger displacement engines and scooters, and may use India as a base for exports, reports Economic Times.

As part of the new strategy, Yamaha is reportedly planning to revamp the existing 150 cc models -- R15, FZ and Fazer with ABS variants. The company also plans to bring in the new FZ 250, internally codenamed 03A by March 2019. However, the real game-changer for the company is expected to a 300-400cc bike internally codenamed 02R and is due in 2020.

Apart from the fact that it will be based on an all-new platform, additional information on the forthcoming model is under wraps for now. A report in Bikeadvice says 02R likely be a single-cylinder product developing specifically for India and other price-sensitive markets.

In that case, the Yamaha 02R is expected to be a naked street fighter that goes up against the hugely popular KTM 390 Duke and soon to be launched BMW G 310 R. The FZ series of bikes under 250cc is popular among the Indian buyers and Yamaha likely to adopt the similar design for the 02R.

Barring the engine, Yamaha may look at sharing YZF-R3's cycle parts in the new bike. The YZF-R3 currently employs 41 mm Kayaba forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 298mm front and a 220mm rear disc brakes.

In addition, the ET report also claims that the future motorcycle line-up of Yamaha does not have a major 100-125cc offering while there are some exciting scooter models planned ahead of the implementation of the BS-VI emission norms.

Source: ET/ Bikeadvice