Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha has been spied testing what appears to be the Nozza Grande scooter on the Indian roads hinting at the possible launch of the 125cc automatic scooter in the country.

While Yamaha has not dropped any hint on bringing the scooter to India that is currently on sale in the Vietnamese market, the model has been previously rumoured to be en route to India too. Yamaha, a late entrant in the Indian scooter segment, has managed to pull sizeable numbers in their fold with launches of peppy scooters such as Fascino. The two-wheeler maker could now be eyeing an ambitious expansion in the burgeoning two-wheeler market with more scooters on the anvil.

If it was indeed Yamaha Nozza Grande spotted on test, the company would be bracing to have a 125cc offering in the segment to take on the likes of Honda Activa 125, Vespa VX125 and Suzuki Access.

Also, Yamaha is likely to make an array of changes in the Nozza Grande before rolling it out in India. The buzz points to Yamaha fitting the scooter with an 113cc engine that powers its scooters in the current range.

To make it affordable in India, Yamaha is also likely to offer it without fuel injection technology. In the international market, Nozza Grande is powered by 125cc engine with fuel injection. The India-spec Nozza Grande is likely to fall in the price range of Rs. 55,000- Rs.65, 000.

Source: Bike Advice

