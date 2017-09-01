The festive season is here and automakers have started to lure customers with special edition models to encash increased sales. In such a move, India Yamaha Motor has introduced the Dark Night edition of its two wheeler models FZ-S FI, Saluto RX and Cygnus Ray ZR disc brake models.

Dark Night variant Price, ex-Delhi FZ-S FI Rs 84,012 Saluto RX Rs 48,721 Cygnus Ray ZR (Disc) Rs 56,898

As the name suggests, the special editions thrust on the colour black in their body panels. The chrome detailing adds the perfect contrast to the body colour. The variant launch is an attempt of Yamaha to infuse excitement during the festive seasons and cater to diverse customer demand.

There are no changes on the cycle parts or powertrain. The FZ-S FI Dark Night edition is powered by the 149cc air-cooled, fuel injected engine producing 13bhp and 12.8Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Saluto RX Dark Night variant draws power from a 110cc air-cooled engine producing 7.37bhp and 8.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. On the other hand, Cygnus Ray ZR Dark Night (disc brake) is powered by a 113cc air-cooled engine producing 7.10bhp and 8.1Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a V-belt automatic gearbox.

"Well-endowed across popular motorcycling cultures of the world, Yamaha's affinity to black body two-wheelers is inspired by its DNA of being sporty and stylish. This uniqueness in Yamaha's style is now available for the two wheeler buyers in its new variants which are sure to rev hearts," said Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales.