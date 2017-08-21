Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha is all set to launch a new motorcycle in the Indian market on Monday, August 21. While the larger perception is that the new motorcycle from Yamaha will be the much-awaited Fazer 250, the fully faired version of FZ25, there are some reports that suggest that it could be a 100cc motorcycle.

According to MotorOctane, Yamaha will reveal its new 100cc bike on Monday. Yamaha, which is looking to expand its foothold in the Indian market, could be targeting bigger volumes with the new 100cc bike. While other details of this bike are scanty at this moment, the report suggests that the bike would don a simple yet utilitarian design.

The new Yamaha 100cc bike is expected to come powered by a 100cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine, which is expected to churn out around 8bhp of power and 8.5Nm of torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The motorcycle could be tuned to deliver around 80kmpl mileage.

Yamaha Fazer 250

Yamaha Fazer 250 has been undergoing testing in the country for a while now. The prototypes of the new motorcycle, caught on camera numerous times, reveal that the Fazer 250 shares similarities with FZ25. Yamaha Fazer 250 sports the same headlamp as FZ25, LED turn indicator,

Yamaha Fazer 250 sports the same headlamp as FZ25, LED turn indicator, taillight and digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle gets alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear, a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Fazer 250 is expected to be powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25. It develops 19 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm in FZ25. The mill will come mated to a five-speed transmission.

Source: MotorOctane