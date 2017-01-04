India Yamaha Motor teased with an image of its all new motorcycle scheduled to be launched on January 24. Though the company has not divulged any detail on the new bike except the teaser image that shows the head lamp, multiple reports confirmed it will be a 250cc street fighter.

A report in ZigWheels confirmed the upcoming Yamaha motorcycle is the FZ250. Test mules of the motorcycle have been caught testing many times last year and it was obvious that Yamaha is working on an all new motorcycle.

The FZ250 is expected to be powered by a 249cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that will dish out over 19bhp and 20.4Nm of peak torque. The mill will be mated to a five-speed gearbox. The figures also indicate FZ250 will be the most powerful motorcycle of Yamaha to be manufactured in India.

On the design, the FZ250 will borrow design cues from the younger sibling, the FZ 150cc version. It will feature a muscular design with sculpted fuel tank in line with small-capacity street fighter models. A chunky exhaust, minimal rear and mud flap for the rear tyre can be expected. Teaser image suggests the motorcycle will feature fully-LED headlight. In that case, FZ250 will be the second locally built bike to offer fully-LED headlight after Bajaj Dominar 400.

The motorcycle will feature telescopic forks at the front and a mono shock at the rear. Both wheels will be equipped with disc brakes while ABS will be given a miss in order to keep the price in check. Yamaha FZ250 is expected to be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against the likes of Mahindra Mojo, Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM 200 Duke.