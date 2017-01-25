Yamaha, the name that is etched in the minds of bike lovers for performance motorcycles, announced its entry into the lucrative 200-250cc segment in India on Tuesday, January 24 with the launch of the new FZ25 street fighter. The new quarter-litre naked bike has been priced at Rs 119,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Yamaha, which is bullish on its journey in the new segment, hopes to sell around 4000-5000 units per month. Let us take a look at the key features and the other details of the Yamaha FZ25, the new contender in the market.

Yamaha FZ25 engine

The new model FZ25, which has been developed with a newly designed lightweight frame, packs a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single-cylinder unit. The engine is tuned to churn out 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and most importantly it is compliant with BS IV emission standards.

Mileage and other specs

Yamaha's new 250cc street naked bike claims to deliver a mileage of 43 kmpl. The FZ25 features 'Blue Core' technology, which helps in improved performance including fuel efficiency, acceleration and environmental friendliness.

The FZ25 employs 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc and comes with a 14-liter fuel tank with plastic resin tank cover. The bike offers 160 mm of ground clearance and gets telescopic forks at the front while the rear features monoshock unit.

Key Features

Yamaha's new FZ25 features LED headlight with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and an LCD instrument cluster among many other. However, the bike missed out on ABS, which is a disappointment to the bike lovers in the country. Yamaha is expected to slot in this safety feature in the new breed later in its life cycle.

Colours

The FZ25, the 250cc Yamaha bike is offered in three colour choices -- Ballistic Blue, Warrior White and Knight Black.

Competition and Availability

As said, the FZ25 has entered a highly competitive segment, which already has contenders like Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, KTM Duke 200, Mahindra Mojo, Honda CBR 250R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM RC 200 and KTM Duke. Yamaha, by pricing it competitively, is also challenging the bigger Bajaj Dominar 400, which is also a new entrant in the racing.

The new FZ25 is open for bookings and will be available in the market beginning February 2017.