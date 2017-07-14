Yamaha's FZ25 street fighter is cruising in Indian market literally. The bike, which made its entry into the Indian market on January 25, has found 11,477 takers in four months.

According to the data made available by Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM), Yamaha FZ25 sold 3,584 units in March, the second month of its launch in the country and continued the momentum in April with sales of 3,595 units. However, the sales numbers of the FZ25 have gone down in May with 2,299 units sold and in June 1,999 units were sold. The FZ25, which is in a highly competitive segment takes on the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, KTM Duke 200, Mahindra Mojo, Honda CBR 250R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM RC 200 and KTM Duke.

The FZ25, which has been developed with a newly designed lightweight frame, packs a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single-cylinder unit. The engine is tuned to churn out 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed transmission and it is compliant with BS IV emission standards.

Yamaha's 250cc street naked bike claims to deliver a mileage of 43 kmpl. The FZ25 features 'Blue Core' technology, which helps in improved performance including fuel efficiency, acceleration and environmental friendliness. The FZ25 employs 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc and comes with a 14-liter fuel tank with plastic resin tank cover. The bike offers 160 mm of ground clearance and gets telescopic forks at the front while the rear features monoshock unit.

It features LED headlight with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) and an LCD instrument cluster among many other. The FZ25 is now priced at Rs 1,19,335, thanks to GST.

