India Yamaha Motor, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Cooperation, Japan, is set to kick-start its New Year innings in India on Tuesday, January 24, with a new launch. While the details of the Yamaha bike that is coming our way are scanty at this point of time, the excitement amongst bike lovers is in the air as it is expected to be an entry-level performance model.

2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 unveiled; gets new engine with more power

Yamaha has teased the launch with the caption that reads "A new breed of riders in coming soon," without giving away any hint of the model. However, word on the internet says that the first launch of Yamaha in India in this New Year 2017 would be the Yamaha FZ 250 aka the FZ 25. If this turns out to be true, Yamaha would mark its entry into the 200-250 cc segment with FZ 250.

Yamaha is a late entrant to this already intensive segment and to capture the market in style, the company will have to offer a bike that packs something more than the existing contenders in the market. The new Yamaha FZ 250 will face off against Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, KTM Duke 200, Mahindra Mojo, Honda CBR 250R, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM RC 200 and KTM Duke.

At the heart of the FZ 250 is likely to be a 249cc, single-cylinder engine, which could be tuned to dish out a power of 19bhp and 20.4Nm of peak torque. The mill is expected to come mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Stay tuned as we get all the details of the new Yamaha offering from the launch floor soon.