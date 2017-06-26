India Yamaha Motor, subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, kickstarted 2017 with the launch of a new quarter-litre bike – the FZ25 – for Rs 1,19,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). Soon after the launch of the motorcycle, rumours were rife on the possible semi-faired touring sibling of the FZ25.

The purported model was then caught while testing near Yamaha's Surajpur plant in Greater Noida. A report in Times of India now claims sem-faired FZ25, which will be called Fazer 250, is ready for launch and it will enter the market in October during the festive season. The report also says the motorcycle is set to hit production lines in August.

Extracting a faired sibling from the FZ25 has to be an easy task for Yamaha as it has already tried it in the 150cc premium bike space. Yamaha currently sells three FZ models in the 150cc segment- FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi and the Fazer-Fi. All the three bikes are based on the same platform and hence production cost for all three models is the same. Yamaha will be looking to replicate this tried and tested formula with FZ25 and Fazer 250.

Since the Fazer 250 is based on the FZ25, both motorcycles will have many parts in common that include engine, cycle parts and even the headlamp. The latest spy images indicate the only difference will be the front body cowling, added for better wind resistance.

Fazer 250 will be powered by a 249cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25. It develops 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm in FZ25. In Fazer 250, the engine may get a slight tweak. The mill will come mated to a five-speed transmission.

ABS is expected to be offered as standard in the Fazer 250. Rest of the information on the bike is not available at the moment. The Fazer 250 is expected to be priced slightly premium over the naked sibling FZ25 at around Rs 1.30 lakh.