Yamaha could launch its much-awaited Fazer 250 motorcycle in India on August 21. The company has called for a press meet on August 21 without revealing much on its scheme fuelling rumours that the bike maker could use the opportunity to announce the launch of its fully faired bike based on FZ25.

Yamaha Fazer 250 has been undergoing testing in the country for a while now. The prototypes of the new motorcycle that were caught on camera numerous times revealed that the Fazer 250 shares similarities with FZ25. Yamaha Fazer 250 sports the same headlamp as FZ25, LED turn indicator, taillights and digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle gets alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear, a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Fazer 250 is expected to be powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25. It develops 19 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm in FZ25. The mill will come mated to a five-speed transmission.

In India, Fazer 250 is expected to be priced slightly higher than its naked sibling and is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.30 lakh. Fazer 250 will be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and Honda CBR250R. Yamaha is expected to offer ABS as optional in the new Fazer 250.