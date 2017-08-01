It is not a secret anymore that Yamaha is readying a new Fazer 250 motorcycle for the Indian market. The new Yamaha Fazer 250, a fully faired bike based on FZ25, has been spied undergoing testing on several occasions. It has been caught again on camera going through test runs.

This time, the pictures doing the rounds show an uncamouflaged Fazer 250, giving a pretty clear picture of the new model. From the images shared by folks at RushLane, Fazer 250 with its full fairing looks a trifle bulky. The spotted red and golden coloured Yamaha Fazer 250 offers an interesting colour scheme.

Yamaha Fazer 250 sports the same headlamp as FZ25, but with two-LED strips below the headlight. It also seems to have LED turn indicator and taillights. The full faired model shares a lot of similarities with FZ25 including the digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle gets alloy wheels with disc brakes at the front and rear, a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear.

Fazer 250 is expected to be powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that does duty in FZ25. It develops 19 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm in FZ25. The mill will come mated to a five-speed transmission.

In India, Fazer 250 is expected to be priced slightly higher than its naked sibling and is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.30 lakh. Fazer 250 will be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and Honda CBR250R.