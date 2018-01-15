India Yamaha Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, is gearing up for the biennial motor show of the country, the Auto Expo. For the latest edition of the show, Yamaha is readying a good mix of new products as well as new versions of its existing models.

125cc Scooter

After a successful line-up of motorcycles from commuter models to superbikes, Yamaha launched its first scooter model, the Ray in 2012. It got an overwhelming response and prompted the company to launch other 113cc scooters like the Fascino and Alpha. Now the company is reportedly planning to foray into the 125cc scooter segment and its contender will be revealed at the show.

Last year, Yamaha's Nozza Grande scooter is seen testing in India. Yamaha currently sells the Nozza Grande in Vietnam and it is powered by a 125cc, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor that develops 8.2hp of power and 9.7Nm of torque. Hence, the India-bound 125cc scooter could be the Nozza Grande or a new model based on this. The scooter is expected to get apron-mounted fuel filler cap with buttons to release the fuel cap and seat lock, next to the key slot. Moving fuel tank at front means, the scooter will have best-in-class storage capacity under the seat.

YZF-R15 Version 3.0

The new version of the Yamaha YZF-R15 was recently spotted testing in India and it sported a design that is in line with the new R15 launched in Indonesia in January 2017. However, India-spec is expected to get a regular front suspension in place of the premium upside-down (USD) front forks to keep the price of the newer version in check.

Apart from the aggressive new design in line with the bigger R Series bikes, the new R15 flaunts a new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. The new mill is capable of developing 19.7bhp of power and the peak torque of 14.7Nm and it will come mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle will be equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts while ABS will be missed.

2018 Yamaha YZF-R3

Indian Yamaha Motor pulled the plug on YZF-R3 earlier in 2017 when BS-IV emission norm came into effect. The motorcycle will return to the market with BS-IV complaint engine and the new version will be equipped with Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) as well. In addition, the motorcycle is also expected to get minor cosmetic upgrades, such as new body graphics and body paint options.

New Yamaha YZF-R3 will continue to draw power from the 321cc, parallel-twin, four-valve engine that makes 41.9hp and 29.6Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

India Yamaha Motor will also showcase the entire range of its two-wheelers in sale in India at the Auto Expo next month.

Source: Autocar India