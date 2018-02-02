Yamaha India is expected to line up a slew of new models at Auto Expo 2018, which is scheduled to take place from February 9 to 14. Although Yamaha is yet to reveal what the company has in store for the showgoers, the rumour mills have not retreated from churning their bits. An interesting bit that has come out is that Yamaha will debut a new 125c scooter at the event. However, the said scooter will be launched in the country at a later date.

While there is still no word on the 125cc scooter, reports point to Nozza Grande. Given that Nozza Grande 125cc scooter has been caught on camera testing on Indian roads on different occasions, it is the most likely model to be shown at the auto show.

Yamaha's Nozza Grande scooter is currently on sale in Vietnam and if launched in India, it will be pitted against Honda Activa 125, Honda Grazia, Vespa VX125 and Suzuki Access. With the new 125cc scooter, Yamaha could be looking at recreating a Fascino-like moment. Yamaha was a late entrant in the Indian scooter market but managed to pull the numbers to its side with models like Fascino that proved a clincher.

Nozza Grande is powered by 125cc engine with fuel injection in the global market. The India-spec Nozza Grande is likely to get a slew of changes to keep it in the affordable price bracket and may also do away with fuel injection technology. The 12-inch alloy wheels, telescopic front suspension and front disc brake are other highlights of the Nozza Grande. It remains to be seen if this will make it to the Indian market as it is or with changes.

It was rumoured earlier that Yamaha could launch a Nozza Grande based scooter in India with a 113cc engine that powers its current range of models. Yamaha India currently has four scooters in its portfolio—Fascino, Alpha, Ray Z and Ray-ZR.

Source: AutocarIndia