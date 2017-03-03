Yaakkai or Yakkai marks the directorial debut of Kulandai Velappan. He has teamed up with Krishna and Swathi Reddy for the crime thriller, in which powerhouse performer, Prakash Raj and Guru Somasundaram of Joker fame also play important characters. Radha Ravi, MS Bhaskar and others are seen in supporting roles.

The director himself has penned the story and screenplay, while Sathya Ponmar and VJ Sabu Joseph have handled the editing and cinematography departments. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music of Yaakkai and Nee, Solli Tholaiyen Ma and Naan Ini Kaatril songs have impressed the viewers.

Story:

Yakkai is an attempt to enlighten viewers on the dangers of having blind faith in the medical sector. It aims to create medical awareness and revolves around a scam in the movie. The story of murder mystery is combined with romantic elements in the Tamil flick. Prakash Raj has donned the role of a cop and Guru Somasundaram has enacted the character of a dreaded villain in Yaakkai.

The movie will release on Friday, March 3, and a few critics had the privilege of watching the movie little earlier in a special show. The readers can find their response to Yaakkai below:

Ramesh: Good role for #Swathi in #Yaakkai - She has done well.. Also @prakashraaj shines.. @thisisysr 's Music is a big plus.. #YaakkaiFromMarch3rd

#Yaakkai 1st Half: A murder mystery investigation in one track.. A romantic story in another.. Two tracks collide in the interval..

Kaushik: #Yaakkai -@prakashraaj as the is the main plus. @thisisysr songs are good. @Actor_Krishna has two shades in his role, Swati looks cute.

#Yaakkai 2nd half - A medical crime angle is exposed, with emotions running high. The film can be slotted as a romance - crime drama.

#Yaakkai 1st half - A mix of murder mystery and romance, with an interval surprise. @prakashraaj doing well, @thisisysr songs sounding good!