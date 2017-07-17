Xiaomi hasn't released its current flagship, the Mi 6 in some markets but people have started talking about its next flagship dubbed as the Mi 7. You may say it's too early to even speculate about the handset but a report has claimed that the device will have a significant upgrade over its predecessor in terms of display size.

Samsung will supply 6.01-inch rigid OLED panels for Xiaomi's upcoming flagship Mi 7, which will be released next year, and the first shipment could start in December, reported TheInvestor citing Korean publication The Bell. It went on to say that about 1 million units will be shipped in the first month and 2.2 million more in the following months.

It is reported that the Chinese technology giant signed a deal with Samsung after its plan to use LG Display's 5.49-inch panel didn't materialise.

Nothing much has been heard of the Xiaomi Mi 7 so far other than its display.

It may be mentioned that a 6.01-inch display will be a huge upgrade from the 5.15-inch seen in the Mi 6 which was launched a few months ago. The Mi 6 features a 1,080x1,920 pixels (428 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory sans microSD card slot.

The handset also has dual 12 MP main cameras – one with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm lens, OIS 4-axis, and the other with 52mm lens and f/2.6 aperture — phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm and 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,350mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).