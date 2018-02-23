After making its mark in the smartphone segment, Xiaomi entered India's television market with a bang. It released Mi TV 4 with 4K HDR display on Thursday, February 22 and got sold out in just a few seconds. The smart television was launched in the country along with the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 was the center of attraction when it was unveiled in India on February 14 along with the Redmi Note 5 series and when the first sales window was opened on Thursday, it sold like hotcakes.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has claimed that the smart television got sold out in 10 seconds. He has also tweeted that 300,000 units of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were sold in less than three minutes.

Gone in 10 seconds!#MiTV4 - the world's thinnest and most beautiful TV sold out in <10 secs!



Thank you, Mi Fans for your amazing response. Don't worry if you missed it. Next sale is on the 27th ? pic.twitter.com/3Pg8GBxUTF — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 22, 2018

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 next sale date and time

If you missed the day 1 sale or the smart television units ran out of stock before you could buy one, you can try again next week. The Mi TV 4 will be up for sale on Tuesday, February 27 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com.

The second sale might also get over within seconds. Therefore, prospective buyers have to log in to the sites on time, quickly place an order and check out fast.

Xiaomi has claimed that its ultra-thin Mi TV 4 measuring 4.9mm in thickness is world's thinnest LED TV. Priced at Rs 39,999, the smart television has a 55-inch 4K (3840x2160p) HDR frameless display, measures 1,232.1mm (length) x 730.6mm (breadth) and weighs 17.8kg (including base). It comes packed with a 64 bit Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, Mali-T830 GPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and 2x8 W speaker from Dolby and DTS audio system.

Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users can avail 5 percent off on the Xiaomi Mi TV 4. It comes with a one-year warranty for the whole TV and two-year warranty for the LED panel. Those who want a two-year warranty for the whole TV set should pay an extra amount of Rs 3,499.