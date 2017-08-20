Xiaomi, which makes fully customised MIUI software from Android mobile OS source code, is reportedly working with Google to offer pure Android experience in the recently announced Mi 5X.

Indonesian blog, Krispitech has claimed that Xiaomi in collaboration with Google is building Android One version of the Mi 5X. This is a very big development and if this is true, it will certainly benefit Android smartphone fans, as Google will directly support software and roll out them in quick time like the Pixel series. Whereas, Xiaomi will take care of incorporating great hardware in the devices and offer them at low costs.

Many believe, this marriage of Google and Xiaomi, will stir a storm in the smartphone industry. Xiaomi Mi 5X Android One is expected to be initially released in South East Asian markets, but there is no specific mention of countries' name.

Will Xiaomi Mi 5X Android One version come to India?

If we wind back the clock to September 2014, Google announced the Android One and that too in India, as the company believed the subcontinent to be the big driver of Android smartphone sales after developed markets like US and Europe began to show signs to saturation. Today, India is the second biggest and also the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world. So, it's logical for Google and Xiaomi, which by the way is outpacing rivals by big margin in terms of market share, to launch the Android One version of the Mi 5X.

Furthermore, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) and India head, confirmed to launch the company's first dual-camera in the country next month. Xiaomi Mi 5X also comes with two snappers on the back. Now, that Xiaomi is reportedly working with Google, many believe, the company might launch the rumoured Android One version in the country.

For those unaware, Xiaomi Mi 5X comes packed with two 12MP OV cameras, one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom, as well. It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Other stipulated features include, 5.5-inch full HD display with all-metal body, fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery supported by a with fast-charging technology.

