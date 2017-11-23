Xiaomi has revealed that it is releasing a new Redmi smartphone especially made for India, but didn't go further into the details. This has opened up a floodgate of speculation on whether the company is talking about the Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 or a totally new handset.

The confirmation of a new Redmi smartphone comes a few days after Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain announced in a tweet that the Chinese technology giant was preparing to release a new device from the "i" series very soon.

Redmi India has teased the new upcoming smartphone, describing it as #DeshKaSmartphone. It has confirmed that the handset will be unveiled on November 30.

A new Redmi smartphone is coming your way on Nov 30! Aa raha hai #DeshKaSmartphone pic.twitter.com/Koii0QJEIE — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 23, 2017

The tweet has given rise to curiosity among Xiaomi fans. Some suggest the new device is the Redmi Note 5, but Redmi India has hinted that it's a different device.

How about the Redmi 5, which is expected to be released either this month or early next month?

Well, it is possible that Xiaomi is talking about the successor of the popular Redmi 4. However, it appears like the company is releasing a brand new cheap smartphone for rural India.

Manu Kumar Jain too has hinted something on that line in one of his tweets that was accompanied by a picture of a couple in a village.

All we can do at the moment is wait for Xiaomi to reveal more details about its upcoming smartphone!