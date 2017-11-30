After days of '#DeshKaSmartphone' teasing, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new device dubbed as the Redmi 5A in India on November 30.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A flaunts sturdy shell on the back with metallic matte finish and on the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD LCD screen.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi 5A comes packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with up to 128GB storage via dedicated microSD in addition to two separate SIM slots, which was sorely missed in the predecessor Redmi 4 series.

It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for 8 days under standby mode, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash support and on the front, the Redmi 5A features a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Pro & Smart Beautify applications.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price and availability:

The new Redmi 5A comes in two configurations—2GB RAM+16GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. They are slated to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart, Xiaomi's Mi Store and Mi Homes from December 7 at 12 pm onwards. The company will also make them available in Mi Preferred Partner brick-and-mortar stores in subsiquent weeks.

As a promotional offer, Xiaomi is giving away Rs 1000 discount to first five million consumers buying the base Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+16GB storage) models, thereby effectively selling it for just Rs 4,999. This is great bargain for a smartphone with such specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A vs Competition:

As many fans would have noticed in the Redmi 5A launch programme, Xiaomi is pitting Redmi 5A directly against Samsung J2 and Motorola Moto C series. It will also be up against Lenovo K8 series and InFocus Turbo series, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5A: