Xiaomi's 'Desh Ka Smartphone' Redmi 5A debuts in India; prices, specs, launch offer and moreXiaomi India press kit

After days of '#DeshKaSmartphone' teasing, Xiaomi has finally unveiled the new device dubbed as the Redmi 5A in India on November 30.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A flaunts sturdy shell on the back with metallic matte finish and on the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD LCD screen.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi 5A comes packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with up to 128GB storage via dedicated microSD in addition to two separate SIM slots, which was sorely missed in the predecessor Redmi 4 series.

It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for 8 days under standby mode, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash support and on the front, the Redmi 5A features a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Pro & Smart Beautify applications.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price and availability:

The new Redmi 5A comes in two configurations—2GB RAM+16GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage—for Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. They are slated to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart, Xiaomi's Mi Store and Mi Homes from December 7 at 12 pm onwards. The company will also make them available in Mi Preferred Partner brick-and-mortar stores in subsiquent weeks.

As a promotional offer, Xiaomi is giving away Rs 1000 discount to first five million consumers buying the base Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+16GB storage) models, thereby effectively selling it for just Rs 4,999. This is great bargain for a smartphone with such specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A vs Competition:

As many fans would have noticed in the Redmi 5A launch programme, Xiaomi is pitting Redmi 5A directly against Samsung J2 and Motorola Moto C series. It will also be up against Lenovo K8 series and InFocus Turbo series, among others.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5A:

Model Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Display 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPC LCD screen
  • Pixel density: 294 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9
Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
RAM 2GB/3GB
Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable via microSD card to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 13MP camera with auto focus, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, 5-element lens, f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, HD video recording
  • Front: 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, Smart, Pro Beautify feature
Battery 3,000mAh with up to 8 days of power back under standby mode
Network 4G LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Dual SIM slots (SIM1+ SIM2 + microSD card), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS/GLONASS
Dimensions 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm
Weight 137g
Colours Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold
Price
  • 2GB RAM +16GB storage: Rs 5,999 (first 5 million users can buy it for Rs 4,999)
  • 3GB RAM +32GB storage: Rs 6,999