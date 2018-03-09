Earlier in the month, during Xiaomi's live Mi TV 4A launch, it teased an impending phone launch on March 14 and now, the company has stepped up its promotional campaign revealing a key feature of the Android mobile.
Xiaomi India posted a teaser that the upcoming phone is a 'compact powerhouse' meaning it will come with a big battery. The word 'compact' obviously rules out the Mi Max series, as it comes with 6.4-inch plus screen size, so we are left with the Redmi 5.
The company has launched all the 5 series including the Redmi Note 5 (aka Redmi 5 Plus in China: REVIEW), Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 5A, except the generic Redmi 5 in India. Even the teaser 'compact powerhouse' perfectly matches the bill, be it the screen size and the battery capacity of the Redmi 5.
The Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch screen, compared to the 5.99-inch we see in the Redmi 5 Plus and Note 5 Pro series. Also, the Redmi 5 houses a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.
Also, the graphics phone outline showed in the teaser has FullView display (with 18:9 aspect ratio) similar to the Redmi 5, further giving credence to the rumor.
Other stipulated features of the Redmi 5 include 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and a 5MP front snapper.
How much would Redmi 5 cost in India?
In China, the generic Redmi 5 comes in two variants—2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage— ¥799 (approx. $126/€102/Rs 8,200) and ¥899 (approx. $142/€115/Rs 9,227), respectively.
In India, the Redmi 5 is most likely to come with the same price-range, as Xiaomi has not one, but two factory units managed by Foxconn in the country. So, it doesn't have to pay any customs duty tax.
Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus:
|Models
|Redmi 5
|Redmi 5 Plus
|Display
|5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
|OS
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 506
|Processor
|14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core
|14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB/3GB RAM
|3GB/4GB RAM
|Storage
|16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
|Camera
|
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|4,000mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
|Dimensions
|151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm
|158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|157g
|180g
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
|Price (in China)
|
|