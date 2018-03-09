Earlier in the month, during Xiaomi's live Mi TV 4A launch, it teased an impending phone launch on March 14 and now, the company has stepped up its promotional campaign revealing a key feature of the Android mobile.

Xiaomi India posted a teaser that the upcoming phone is a 'compact powerhouse' meaning it will come with a big battery. The word 'compact' obviously rules out the Mi Max series, as it comes with 6.4-inch plus screen size, so we are left with the Redmi 5.

The company has launched all the 5 series including the Redmi Note 5 (aka Redmi 5 Plus in China: REVIEW), Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 5A, except the generic Redmi 5 in India. Even the teaser 'compact powerhouse' perfectly matches the bill, be it the screen size and the battery capacity of the Redmi 5.

The Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch screen, compared to the 5.99-inch we see in the Redmi 5 Plus and Note 5 Pro series. Also, the Redmi 5 houses a 3,300mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

Also, the graphics phone outline showed in the teaser has FullView display (with 18:9 aspect ratio) similar to the Redmi 5, further giving credence to the rumor.

Other stipulated features of the Redmi 5 include 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash and a 5MP front snapper.

How much would Redmi 5 cost in India?

In China, the generic Redmi 5 comes in two variants—2GB RAM+16GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage— ¥799 (approx. $126/€102/Rs 8,200) and ¥899 (approx. $142/€115/Rs 9,227), respectively.

In India, the Redmi 5 is most likely to come with the same price-range, as Xiaomi has not one, but two factory units managed by Foxconn in the country. So, it doesn't have to pay any customs duty tax.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and the Redmi 5 Plus:

Models Redmi 5 Redmi 5 Plus Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Colour Gamut: 72%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen Aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits

NTSC Colour Gamut: 84%

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Processor 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core RAM 2GB/3GB RAM 3GB/4GB RAM Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD Camera Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with LED flash Battery 3,300mAh 4,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 157g 180g Colors Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Price (in China) 2GB RAM+16GB storage: ¥799 (approx. $126/€102/Rs 8,200)

3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥899 (approx. $142/€115/Rs 9,227) 3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥999(approx. $151/€128/Rs 9,743)

4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1,299(approx. $196/€167/Rs 12,668)

