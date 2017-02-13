Xiaomi recently opened a dedicated page titled Pinecone, the company's proprietary CPU, indicating that future phones will come with in-house built processor. Now, it has come to the light that the Pinecone-powered Xiaomi phone may release later than anticipated. Instead, the Chinese company is contemplating to continue with the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon silicon chip in upcoming devices.

Xiaomi is planning to incorporate Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820-inspired new mid-range CPU Snapdragon 660 series, which will house custom Kryo cores consisting Cortex A73 CPUs (x 4) and Cortex A53 (x 4) having clock rate up to 2.2GHZ and 1.9GHz, respectively, GizChina reported citing company insiders.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon is said to come paired with Adreno 512 graphics engine and support new generation UFS v2.1 storage and two LPDDR4 RAMs having an average clock-speed up to 1866MHz.

It is believed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which is being manufactured by Samsung with its 14nnm LLP process technology, is expected to go for mass production in the second quarter of 2017. If this information is to be believed, there is a high probability that the Redmi Pro 2 will be the chosen one to feature the new CPU. Its predecessor made its debut in July last year.

There is also another theory floating around online, which indicates Xiaomi might also use Snapdragon 660 in the Mi Max 2, due for launch in three or months, as the first-generation model completes one year in May, as well.

Redmi Pro 2: all you need to know

It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD with metal body having textured shell. Under the hood, it is said to come with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage. A notable aspect about the upcoming phone is its camera hardware. Redmi Pro 2 is tipped to come with Sony IMX362 camera with 1/ 2.55-inch sensor, 1.4µm pixel size and boast Dual Pixel auto-focus.

As far as the Mi Max 2 is concerned, there is no credible information on it.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.