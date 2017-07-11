Xiaomi 2017 plans: New and upcoming smartphones in India Close
Xiaomi 2017 plans: New and upcoming smartphones in India

Xiaomi recently announced the launch of a new smartphone for July 11 along with a teaser poster, which suggests the device could indeed be the Mi 6 Plus. The company has also revealed the specifications of the handset in the teaser that was reportedly posted on its official Weibo account.

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus
Xiaomi teaser hints at Mi 6 Plus launch on July 11Xiaomi

Some of the specs revealed in the teaser apparently mirror those of the previous flagships from Xiaomi, like the Mi 6 and Mi Mix.

Consequently, it is ascertained that the unnamed smartphone could well be the Mi 6 Plus. This claim is further strengthened by Xiaomi's recent video teaser that highlights the key specifications of the handset including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 22 MP rear camera with 4K video recording capability, 4000 mAh battery and NFC support with USB Type-C quick charging support.

The video teaser also gives away the presence of a 3D glass body design, which reconfirms that the nameless smartphone to be launched on July 11 is indeed the Mi 6 Plus.

Some rumours also suggest that the Xiaomi phone could be the Mi Mix 2 which recently surfaced in a Geekbench report. However, the teased specs in the video are reportedly different from the benchmarked specs. So, any possibility of Mi Mix 2 seeing the day of light ahead of Mi 6 Plus is ruled out.

