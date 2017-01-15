For weeks, Xiaomi has been teasing new Redmi series phone launch with Mi Explorer campaign for fans, on social media platforms, but nobody knew which type. Now, the company's new GIF-based trailer has pretty much confirmed the device's moniker.

In the latest teaser, Xiaomi India has shown a graphic image teaser with a silver-hued light caressing the outline of the number 4 (Roman numeral design), hinting the upcoming mobile is the Redmi Note 4.

Further, Xiaomi had carried similar Mi Explorer campaign for Redmi Note 3, urging fans to experience the new device before the official launch, last year.

So, we expect Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is already available in China, will soon hit stores in India on January 19. Having said that, the company is unlikely to release the Chinese variant, as the former houses MediaTek chipset, and is not eligible to go on sale in India.

We be dancin' and you be groovin'! Do you know what will be unveiled on 19th Jan? SMASH that RT right now! pic.twitter.com/tcp6LVXN92 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) January 14, 2017

Instead, Xiaomi is expected to incorporate Qualcomm-made Snapdragon (most probably 625 series octa-core) CPU. Rest of the features is likely to remain same as the original Redmi Note 4 variant.

It is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

In a related development, home-bred e-commerce site via Twitter has hinted that the Redmi Note 4 will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on Thursday.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: