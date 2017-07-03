Xiaomi has released a few cheap and budget smartphones, including Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A, over the last few months and it appears like at least one more handset belonging to the similar price category is in the offing. A new device has been listed on Geekbench benchmarking site.

A handset dubbed as Xiaomi riva has been spotted on Geekbench with a quad-core Qualcomm processor clocking at 1.40GHz, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, and a 3GB RAM. The device is seen with a single-core score of 560 and multi-core score of 916.

Also read: Budget smartphones worth your money in July 2017

It has been reported that the Chinese technology giant may release a few handsets like Mi Note 3, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Redmi Pro 2 in the second half of this year, but there is no mention of a budget smartphone codenamed Xiaomi riva. However, it appears like the upcoming device will be an entry-level, at least if we are to go by a couple of specifications listed on Geekbench.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi has launched a few budget smartphones, especially the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A. Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A were released in its home country China last year but they were made available in India only this year.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a feature-rich smartphone with 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen, a 13MP main camera, and a 4,100 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Redmi 4 is available in three variants -- 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model priced at Rs 6,999, 3GB RAM+32GB at Rs 8,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM at Rs 10,999. It has a smaller screen (5-inch) but boasts of a 13MP main camera and a 4,100mAh battery.

The Redmi 4A in an entry-level smartphone with a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a 13MP main camera and a 3,120 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 5,999.