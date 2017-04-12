Xiaomi Mi 6 is all that's people are talking about right now ahead of the April 19 release. But there's one device that has been in the rumour mill longer than Mi 6, which could be worth most people's attention.

Xiaomi is known for its premium budget smartphones and the Redmi Pro managed to turn many heads with its looks, specs and pricing. Now, there's a successor in the offing, and there's a good chance it will steal consumers' attention with similar commitment. Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 has surfaced back online after it failed to launch last month as rumours suggested.

While the exact launch date of the unannounced Redmi pro 2 remains a mystery, pricing of the new phone has popped up online. MyDrivers cited a listing on an online retail site Taobao, revealing the price of the Redmi Pro 2. If true, the new handset could come in two variants – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage – that will cost ¥1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,000) and ¥1,799 (roughly Rs.16,900), respectively.

If we match these pricings with the earlier rumours about the handset's specs, it is sure to make waves in the sub-Rs. 20,000 smartphone category. From what we've gathered about the Redmi Pro 2 so far, it is expected to come with a dual camera setup at the back, MediaTek Helio P25 chipset, OLED display and a 4,500mAh battery.

There was a report last month suggesting the dual camera setup will not be available on the phone, but the current trend of dual lenses in the industry might force Xiaomi to offer it in the phone. Until we get a confirmed date on the Redmi Pro 2 launch, we have the Mi 6 release to follow.

The 2017 flagship by Xiaomi is going to be one of the top phones this year. There's also a Plus variant expected to be launched with the Mi 6 with top-notch features like 5.7-inch QHD display, 12MP dual camera, 8MP front snapper, and a 4,500mAh battery. The Mi 6 variant will pack a smaller 5.1-inch screen with Full HD resolution, 19MP rear camera, 8MP ultra pixel sensor for selfies and a 3,200mAh battery.

Both variants of the Mi 6 will have the Snapdragon 835 chipset and Android Nougat under the hood. Different RAM and storage configurations are expected to offer buyers a wide range of choice in Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. We will know more when the official event kicks off next week.