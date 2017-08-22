Xiaomi has unveiled yet another budget smartphone called Redmi Note 5A. It will be initially released in its home country China on August 21 before spreading to other markets. It is not known when it will come to India, but its pricing has indicated that it will have to take on other handsets from Xiaomi like the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 besides devices from other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A is priced at 699 Yuan ($105/€89/Rs 6,700) for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 899 Yuan ($135/€114/Rs 8,600) for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and 1,199 ($180/€153/Rs 11,500) for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. The company is yet to reveal the Indian pricing of the device but it is likely to be priced between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000. If so, it will have to compete with Xiaomi's other handsets namely Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4.

Which device should you buy? Well, here are key specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 to help you know what they have to offer:

Redmi Note 5A

It has a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,280x720pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9.0 operating system, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB/64GB storage, and a 3,080mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A mounts a 13MP camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.2 aperture, full HD video recording, touch-focus and HDR (High Dynamic Range), and a 16MP front-snapper with front-facing LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, full HD video recording, and 36 Beautify mode.

Redmi Note 4

The device comes with a peice tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android Marshmallow operating system. It also has a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Redmi 4

Pticed at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model, Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, the device sports a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, and a 16GB/32GB/64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The handset features a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 µm microns, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.