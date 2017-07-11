Before Xiaomi could officially launch the new Redmi Note 5A series phone, the device's retail package has surfaced online, hinting that the launch is imminent.

Chinese blog IT Home has got an image, apparently sourced from Xiaomi's supply partner factory, which shows a huge stock of crimson-hued Redmi Note 5A packages (front-facing) assembled one above the other, confirming that the Redmi Note 4 series successor will be in the limelight at the July 27 event.

In a related development, Twitter spy Meng Meng has leaked the specifications of the Redmi Note 5A. It is said to come with a bigger 5.5-inch screen having full HD (1080x1920p) resolution.

Under the hood, it will house Snapdragon 625 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage similar to the company's bestselling mid-range Redmi Note 4.

However, the Redmi Note 5A is said to have dual cameras, one 12 MP with OV12A10 sensor telephoto capability and another 13 MP with OV12880 sensor and wide-angle Field-Of-View (FOV). On the front, it features a 5 MP snapper with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor.

As of now, there is no word on the price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A.

红米NOTE5A 代号tiffany 华勤ODM采用1920x1080 5.5 MSM8953 CPU 4G/64G EMMC FT5435 fpc1020 豪威科技 ov12a10广角和ov13880长焦双后摄像头 。主打双后摄像头？ s5k5e8 前置 from weibo pic.twitter.com/VHu71KKedc — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) July 10, 2017

Besides the Redmi Note 5A, Xiaomi is expected to announce the standard Redmi Note 5 with slightly better hardware as compared to the former. It is expected to come with 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdagon 630 , Adreno 508 graphics engine. It is said to house a 16 MP camera on the back, a 13MP front snapper, and a 3790mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, X12 LTE modem, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C 3.1.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 gets spied; Redmi Note 4 heir tipped to come with Snapdragon 630 SoC and more upgrades

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.