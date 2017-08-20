Freshly leaked specs and features of Redmi Note 5A have surfaced online, just a day ahead of the highly-anticipated launch event for Xiaomi's budget selfie phone.

A slew of speculations and rumours revolving around the Redmi Note 5A are making waves on the internet while Xiaomi fans would be craving to get a quick look at the complete specs and features leaked so far. We bring you the consolidated version of all the leaks that have surfaced till now in this final round up, ahead of the official launch.

Soft selfie flash

Selfie fans are in for a special treat as the recent leak suggests the presence of a soft flash on the front-facing camera, which aims to deliver better selfies in low-light conditions. This is the first time ever a selfie camera on a smartphone is getting the soft flash feature, as no other company in the history of smartphones has achieved this glorious feat.

Dedicated dual SIM slots

A fresh leak via Weibo has now confirmed that the Redmi Note 5A will indeed feature three slots – two for SIM cards and one for the microSD card. Check out the leaked image below, which clearly shows three separate slots for SIM1, SIM2 and the microSD card.

Dedicated dual SIM slots apart from a microSD slot come in as another unique feature on this budget phone. We have only seen hybrid dual SIM support on other Redmi smartphones till now.

Multiple variants, launch time and date confirmed via TENAA

The recent teaser posted on TENAA has confirmed the launch date and time wherein the Redmi Note 5A is scheduled to launch on Monday, August 21, at 19:30 local time.

An earlier leak on TENAA had confirmed two different variants namely, Redmi Note 5 and Note 5A. The former is marketed as the high-end variant with improved 16MP rear snapper and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera, while the latter is marketed as the scaled down budget variant 13MP rear camera and a weaker 5MP selfie snapper.

Other key specs of Redmi Note 5 and 5A

Moving on to memory and storage configuration, the premium variant will include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD slot. The TENAA listing also shows both the devices running Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 skin out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 5 is the premium variant with a 5.5in HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) and an unidentified octa-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Although there is no clue on the chipset being used for this model, earlier rumours point to Snapdragon 630 SoC.

Under its hood, Redmi Note 5A is reportedly powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Several specs including the display size, battery capacity and screen resolution are same for both the smartphones with the exception of inbuilt storage and camera capabilities. The Redmi Note 5A will be fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.