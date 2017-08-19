Following the unparalleled success of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, the Chinese tech giant is preparing for the next big release. Rumours are rife with details about Redmi Note 4's successor, but the company confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 5A in a Weibo post earlier this week putting a leash on the speculations.

But the popular smartphone maker isn't leaving any more room for rumours. Ahead of the official launch, which is happening in a few days on August 21, Xiaomi teased another key feature of the Redmi Note 5A in a teaser posted on TENNA on Friday.

The latest teaser doesn't give out any direct details except for the launch date and time of the new phone. But there is a moon flashing a beam of light, which clearly refers to a soft flash to accompany the front facing camera for brighter and natural-looking selfies in low-light conditions, Devs.labs pointed.

While this is not an entirely new feature for a budget smartphone, this is the first time Xiaomi has added a flash for the front camera, which makes it a unique entry. It is also relevant considering people are more into selfies than before and other companies are focusing on front cameras to attract consumers.

Besides the front flash, there isn't much from the maker, but rumours suggest that the Redmi Note 5A will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front snapper. The handset is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, Android 7.1 Nougat and a 3,080mAh battery, SlashLeaks found.

Like the Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5A is also rumoured to come in three variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The pricing will start at ¥999, which is about Rs. 9,500 by conversion value in India.

There is no word on the release of Redmi Note 5A in India, but it won't be for a few months at least. The leaked specifications of the Redmi Note 5A do not suggest any major improvements over its predecessor, but it could be a budget model and Xiaomi might reserve major upgrades for the Redmi Note 5 at a later date. Stay tuned for updates.